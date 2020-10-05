Boltwood Capital Management Sells 715 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,249 shares of company stock worth $158,814,381. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.53. 3,390,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

