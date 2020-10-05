Boltwood Capital Management Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.46. 2,570,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.