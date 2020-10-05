Boltwood Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $38,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

