Boltwood Capital Management Sells 12,195 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,721,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,370,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,165,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

