Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,175 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Facebook by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Facebook by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Shares of FB traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.55. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

