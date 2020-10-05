Boltwood Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $167,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.09.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average of $243.59. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

