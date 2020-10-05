Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,119,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.07. 721,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.