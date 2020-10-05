Boltwood Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.
Air Products & Chemicals Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
