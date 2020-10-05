Boltwood Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

APD stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.32. 1,037,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.74. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

