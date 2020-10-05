Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,564,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

