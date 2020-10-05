Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 2,952 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

VEU traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. 1,373,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,161. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

