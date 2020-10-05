Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.49. 2,246,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.