Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.49. 1,444,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,540. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.