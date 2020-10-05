Boltwood Capital Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after buying an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after buying an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $156,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. 687,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

