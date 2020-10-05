Boltwood Capital Management Has $629,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $226.07. 2,899,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

