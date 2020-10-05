Boltwood Capital Management Has $626,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $44.91. 24,105,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438,039. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.