Boltwood Capital Management Has $514,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

