Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,536.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 547,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,658. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

