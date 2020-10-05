Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,436.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $74.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,210.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,704.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

