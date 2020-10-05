Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.86. 1,002,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.