Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

VOX traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,970. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $111.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

