Boltwood Capital Management Buys 2,335 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,130,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.90. 267,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

