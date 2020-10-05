Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,575 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,550. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

