Boltwood Capital Management Buys 11,846 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,023,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,951,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. 1,468,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,920. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

