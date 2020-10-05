Boltwood Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after buying an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after buying an additional 3,358,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after buying an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,074. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

