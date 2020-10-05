Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 200 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. 1,057,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,576. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

