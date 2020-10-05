Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 390.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,902,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

