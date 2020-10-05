BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

