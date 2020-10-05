Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $565,113.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $2,922,028. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $41,054,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

