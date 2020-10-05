BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 8.3%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 247,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 210,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

BXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.