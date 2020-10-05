bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.11. Approximately 890,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,066,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,287 shares of company stock valued at $80,134. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.