Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

BLBD opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $871,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

