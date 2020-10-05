Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

