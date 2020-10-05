Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 10.8% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.70. 8,045,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 3,984,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

