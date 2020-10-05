Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 8,045,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 3,984,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 186.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 151,563 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

