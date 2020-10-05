Blockpass Market Cap Reaches $202,064.76 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $202,064.76 and $637.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia.

