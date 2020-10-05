BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of MUJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. 86,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn
Featured Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.