Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Maryland Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of BZM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $18.74.
Blackrock Maryland Municipal Company Profile
