BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 18,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

