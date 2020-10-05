Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,422 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 249,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 258,628 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 3,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,014. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.