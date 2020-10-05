BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives $42.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,037 shares of company stock worth $17,020,372. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,362. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

