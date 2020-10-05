BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 655,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 611,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
