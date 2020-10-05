BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 655,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 611,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.