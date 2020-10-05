BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $134,274.70 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $134,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $405,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $435,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $17,960.96.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $373,312.50.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $350,062.50.

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $361,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $28.60 on Monday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $915.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

