Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $25,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 623.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.70 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.