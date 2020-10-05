BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 8% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. 5,739,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,583,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $643.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

