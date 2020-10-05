Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Bill.com stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,190. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,270,962 shares of company stock valued at $410,779,712 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

