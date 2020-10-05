Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $2,273,625.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,273,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,755.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Bora Chung sold 804 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $78,438.24.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.29. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

