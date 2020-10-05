Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.10. 7,032,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,848,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

