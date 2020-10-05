Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 296,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

