Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $37.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

BILI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 296,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 259,992 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

