BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.19 and last traded at $92.39. Approximately 2,951,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,872,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

